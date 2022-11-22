BARBOURVILLE — After being deployed in Kosovo for 11 months, Sergeant Derek Miracle returned home Thursday and picked his two kids up from school.
“It was a feeling that I honestly cannot even put into words. Just the amount of emotion that ran through me when I first saw them was unreal. It felt as if my life was finally whole again,” Derek said.
Derek was one of 208 Kentucky National Guard soldiers assigned to Task Force Mountain Warriors, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team who returned from duty Thursday. The soldiers, part of the 1st Battalion, 149th Infantry, were from Barbourville, Middlesboro and Ravenna.
They flew into Lexington where family members and loved ones awaited their return. Derek’s wife Bethany was there to celebrate his return, but Bethany had planned a surprise for their children, Alydia, age 8, and William, age 5.
Derek was scheduled to come home Friday, but it was moved a day earlier and Bethany thought it’d be a great surprise for him to pick the kids up from school at G.R. Hampton Elementary in Barbourville.
“On the way home on 75, one of our tires blew out and he had to change it. It left us with a very small window of time,” Bethany said. “I called the principal, Mrs. Sabrina King, and she made sure the surprise still happened! It was the most precious moment! The love our babies have for their daddy was evident in their reactions to his return.”
William, who goes by Bro-bro, said he was so happy he broke down into tears.
“Having Daddy home is the greatest thing that could ever happen to me,” Alydia said. “And him surprising us at school was crazy and I loved it! I always wanted him to do that for us!”
The deployment was the first for Derek who has been in the National Guard since April 2018.
“Deployment was an eye-opening experience for me,” he said. “It allowed me to travel to places in other countries that I never would have without it. I was able to interact with different cultures and see the way other people lived besides us. It really humbles you and teaches you that you shouldn’t take anything for granted.”
The mission in Kosovo was to provide a safe and secure environment and ensure freedom of movement for all people.
“I was a team leader of a liaison monitoring team (LMT). This allowed my two soldiers and myself the opportunity to go out into the communities in Kosovo and just interact with the people,” Derek explained. “We talked everything from our ways of life, to issues they may be having, down to just sports. The people there really love Americans and enjoyed spending as much time as they could with us.”
For Derek, being away from his family was the hardest part of his deployment.
“I am a huge family man and my family means the world to me, so just not being able to see and do things with them for that amount of time was extremely hard,” he said. “My wife (Bethany) is a very strong woman though. I knew she had it under control and I knew she’d do everything she could to make sure life didn’t change much for them.”
Bethany balanced a busy schedule with kids who love to be involved.
“All I can think to compare it to is juggling bowling balls while riding a unicycle,” she said.
In addition to getting the kids where they needed to be, she also tried to FaceTime Derek at every event so he wouldn’t miss anything with his kids’ activities.
“Sometimes, it was impossible with the 6 hour time difference, but we made it work most days,” Bethany said.
“She deserves all the credit,” Derek added.
Derek was most excited to get to return home as the holidays are upon us.
