The Energy and Environment Cabinet says this web platform, aimed at identifying solar projects providing 10 megawatts or more of electricity, would give Kentucky an important economic development tool to attract companies that want sustainable energy as a significant portion of their energy portfolios.
Local governments, city planners, solar developers, as well as all businesses and industry, can use Solar Siting Potential in Kentucky to identify solar sites using criteria such as typography, land cover and access to infrastructure, according to the Cabinet.
“With almost two dozen inquiries about solar development already filed with the siting board, it’s clear that there is a demand for this clean, alternative fuel source," said Gov. Andy Beshear. “This exciting new tool will be an important driver of economic development in Kentucky.”
Energy and Environment Secretary Rebecca Goodman says her cabinet has seen exponential growth in companies looking to expand or build with renewables as part of their corporate goals. “We developed the solar siting analysis platform to act as a compass, finding the best location for an activity and predicting its susceptibility to risk by combining and weighing different information and evaluating multiple factors at once.”
The platform uses Geographic Information System, or GIS, Site Suitability Analysis to explore solar site suitability across Kentucky, including identifying potential opportunities with previous lands used for mining.
It allows users to explore sites and various data sets in a user-friendly, one-stop resource in order to make more informed decisions.
In Kentucky, renewables accounted for about eight percent of net electricity generation last year, with hydro and biomass accounting for most of the state’s renewables. Solar is less than one percent of all renewable generation statewide, but the demand is increasing.
The Kentucky Public Service Commission is reviewing 23 cases before the Electric Transmission and Siting Board, representing more than 2,000 MW of solar capacity across the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.