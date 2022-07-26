Our SOI Spotlights allow you a chance to get to know some of our amazing educators working at the Corbin School of Innovation. This week our Spotlight is on Mrs. Cari Calico, a Student Support Services and PBIS Coordinator for the Corbin School of Innovation.
Mrs. Calico has been working and teaching youngsters for seven years. Before that she worked as an advocate for a non-profit agency for over 17 years.
When Mrs. Calico was a student herself, one of her favorite subjects was Social Studies.
Mrs. Calico favorite summertime activities include traveling with her family and spending the evenings on their family farm.
Mrs. Calico enjoys listening to Audio Books and particularly enjoys Historical Fiction stories.
Mrs. Calico and her family enjoy spending time watching TV shows together. Some recent favorites include The Mandalorian, Moon Knight and Stranger Things.
A favorite quote of Mrs. Calico comes from The Sound of America by E. Hale — “I am only one, but still I am one. I cannot do everything, but still I can do something and just because I cannot do everything, I will not refuse to do the something that I can do.”
Mrs. Calico is most excited about the upcoming school year for – “Guiding art projects for the Arts & Humanities Montessori course. In 2022 I worked with our middle school class on a semester long project series called ‘The World in 5 Sandwiches- Exploring Global Geography’. We explored geography and cultures via recipes in our hands on learning lab. I hope to reprise this project and get cooking again this year.”
A fun fact about Mrs. Calico – She has visited Japan and Greece and enjoys cooking and finding recipes from other cultures to make for her family.
The Corbin School of Innovation’s Mission is to enhance each student’s educational success by providing unique and personalized learning strategies to meet individual needs and situations. Our Vision is to dedicate our time, energy, and resources to providing education for every student to reach the fullest potential.
For more information about the Corbin School of Innovation please visit Corbininovate.org or call 606-689-6629.
