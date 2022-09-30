CORBIN — SOAR, which stands for “Shaping Our Appalachian Region”, held their second medical career fair Tuesday at The Corbin Arena.
Over 700 students were in attendance from Laurel Center for Innovation, Clay County High School, McCreary Central High School, Whitley County High School, Jackson High School, Pineville Independent, Knox County CTC, Knox Central Knox High School, Barbourville High School, and Appalachian Challenge Academy to view 19 exhibitors and three educational programs.
“The purpose of the fair is to bring greater awareness to healthcare careers available now and in the future in the region, while also bringing attention to training providers and programs to support students in obtaining credentials to fill these jobs,” said Joshua Ball, Chief Operating Officer of SOAR.
One of the educational demonstrations came from Corbin Baptist Health, showing what is necessary to treat a patient in an emergency situation. Students were pulled up to stop the bleed on a dummy and do chest compressions.
Human Resources representative, Lynell Jackson, and Anthony Powers, President of Corbin Baptist Health, were in attendance at the event to speak with the kids.
“It’s very bad right now. There’s 7,000 nursing jobs open just in the state of Kentucky,” said Powers. “And then there’s all other kinds of opportunities. Respiratory therapist, PT, OT, speech. Pick out what you want to do and go to school.”
“I would like the kids to know that if they don’t want to go to college for 2 or 4 years, there’s other jobs. There’s state certified nurse aids, medical assistants, house keepers, and food service. In two years they can be an RN or they can be a respiratory tech,” added Jackson.
Powers is a Whitley County native. He said, “There’s lots of opportunity and they don’t have to leave the area to get a good paying job. I’m excited to see soar ding this and highlighting career opportunities. Growing up in this area, and graduating 27 years ago, I didn’t really understand what all opportunities were even available. It would have been fabulous to have more direction when graduating.”
Both Jackson Powers feels it’s a great time to be a nurse or to go into the medical field.
Lexi Elza, a freshman at Whitley County High, plans on joining the medical field as a registered nurse and then maybe working up to a BSN and eventually maybe her Ph.D. Her mother currently works in the kitchen at a hospital.
“It would feel so wonderful to be able to walk into a hospital and maybe somebody come in and need my help and me be able to help them,” said Elza.
On viewing the emergency treatment at the demonstration for the kids, Elza added, “It was so fascinating that this is what happens in real life. You didn’t think that was many steps. You’d think it was a lot less, but it was a lot more.”
Natalee Hollis, another student at Whitley County High, was also at the event. She is a senior.
“My mother is a registered nurse,” said Hollis, “at Baptist Health. She actually worked her way up to become lead nurse on nightshift.”
Hollis, who takes much inspiration from her mother, shared that her mother takes a lot of pride in being a registered nurse and knowing that if someone needs her help that she can help them.
“I would like to have a family when I go to work,” Hollis added after sharing that Baptist Health treats her mother like family. She would also love to work with her mother.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.