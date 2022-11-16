CORBIN — A small electrical fire at Corbin High School Wednesday morning led to classes being cancelled at the school for the remainder of the day.
Corbin Fire Department responded to a fire alarm in the cafeteria at the school at 7:47 a.m.
"Upon arrival very light smoke was seen coming from below the cafeteria in a mechanical room," Nathan Kirby, public relations liaison with the Corbin Fire Department, said. "We detected a few small flames behind the electrical panel of a water heater. The power to the unit was turned off and cover removed. The fire was extinguished with our fire extinguisher."
Kirby said the food from the cafeteria that was open had to be thrown away per health department guidelines since it had been exposed to smoke.
No injuries were reported, but the students were released for the rest of the day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.