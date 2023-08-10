WILLIAMSBURG — A man accused of firing a gun towards Williamsburg police during a two-hour standoff back in 2021 is opting to stand trial rather than accept a plea agreement to serve five years.
Ronald Tracy Sisk, 55, of Williamsburg, received an offer from the Commonwealth at his jury trial status hearing on Monday in Whitley Circuit Court.
The man is facing three counts of attempted murder of a police officer, one count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, one count of resisting arrest, and one count of first-degree persistent felony offender.
Sisk was indicted in April 2021 after he was accused of shooting at officers in a standoff on January 7, 2021.
According to the original indictment, Sisk fired a gun towards Williamsburg Police Officer Johnny Fulton, Sergeant Elijah Hunter, and Officer Jason Williams.
On that day, the Williamsburg Police Department responded to a call of a man armed with a gun inside of apartment #625 at Brush Arbor Apartments.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Bowling extended an offer to Sisk in Monday’s hearing.
“We offered him five years to serve,” Bowling said.
Sisk and his defense attorney, James Wren, refused the Commonwealth’s offer.
During the hearing on Monday, Wren noted that the offer was generous, but they would be refusing the offer.
“We are set for trial in October and will be presenting the case to a jury,” Bowling stated after court Monday.
Sisk may have an additional charge added to his counts on his record going forward.
At press time, Sisk remained lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center. His next scheduled hearing is a pretrial conference on October 2.
