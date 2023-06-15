WILLIAMSBURG — When Hailey Paul graduated from Whitley County High School last month, she did it with honors due to her high grade point average and officially finished her high school education nearly six months before her fellow Class of 2023. However, the road to her success looked much different than most high school students.
At 16, Paul gave birth to her first child, Allene. At the time, Whitley County High School was still practicing online learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic — which made things a little easier for Paul to study and do her classes while pregnant.
“It was a covid year, so when I had Allene, it was a little easier,” Paul said.
The online learning came to a close and Paul had to return to classes in-person two months after giving birth to her daughter in 2021.
“This made it difficult because I was breastfeeding her and had to pump milk at school for her bottles,” Paul said. “They don’t really give you the opportunity to to pump at school, so it would get a little bit complicated.”
Paul did this for one year during her lunch breaks — supplementing with formula when she needed to.
“It was a little complicated but I made it work,” Paul said.
Paul said she wasn’t treated any differently when going back to school but the single parent was determined to do what was best for her baby.
The typical day was much different for Paul than other teenagers.
“I didn’t really sleep all that much,” Paul said. “I would sleep here and there when the baby napped but I really didn’t have much time to sleep.”
Paul would wake up and get ready for school then breastfeed the baby for at least a half an hour, go to school then come home to feed her baby again and bond with Allene. At night, Paul would do her homework.
This continued until Paul had to repeat the journey again with her newest son Archer. She brought him into the world on May 4, just a little over a week before her high school graduation.
Paul worked hard to graduate high school nearly six months early with a high 3.7 GPA and a full-ride to Eastern Kentucky University, in pursuit of a medical degree to become an ER doctor.
“That made life much easier for me this around.” Paul said. “I have been able to take online college courses in the medical field even before my graduation ceremony.”
Paul also balances two jobs — at EKU and the Dollar General — after she graduated from Whitley County High School. She has her own brick home at 18 years old.
On Paul’s graduation day, May 13, she held her newborn baby Archer and Allene held her hand. She entered The Corbin Arena wearing her graduation gown and with her biggest support by her side, Lonnie and Elizabeth Paul, her parents.
“They watch my kids when I have to go to school and help me get stuff for my kids while I have been on medical leave from having my youngest,” Paul said.
Paul is still motivated to achieve her goals.
“I want my children to have a better lifestyle and childhood,” Paul said. “It is what keeps me motivated to do what is right for my kids no matter what.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.