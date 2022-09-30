WILLIAMSBURG — Following the passing last Saturday of long-time County Treasurer Jeff Gray, Whitley County Fiscal Court met in special session Tuesday morning to appoint Deputy Treasurer Nicholas Simpson to fill Gray’s unexpired term.
Gray served Whitley County as treasurer for over 20 years.
“He was a good man,” Whitley County Judge Executive Pat White Jr. said of Gray,
Simpson was previously deputy treasurer for Whitley County but was sworn in as treasurer on Tuesday.
“Nick Simpson’s a bright young man. He’s got some accounting background and also some experience running a business in our area. He’s been training with our previous treasurer Jeff Gray for several months,” added White. “He’s been doing well and we’ve got a lot of faith in him and (that he) can help lead our county forward (with) the treasurer’s office.”
In addition, White and the magistrates voted to bring Greg Callihan as the new payroll clerk.
White said, “Greg is a good man. He’s got some previous experience doing office work and payroll. He trained with Peggy Daniel, our previous payroll officer, for several months. Both she and I place a lot of faith in him and really think he’s trying to do everything the right way. We appreciate him.”
The current term for county treasurer is set to end on June 30, 2023.
