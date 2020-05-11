KEAVY — Three individuals were arrested Friday afternoon after an early morning attempted robbery where a man was also shot.
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office reported in a press release Monday morning that Nathan M. Myers, age 20, of Chera-Lyn Lane in London was charged with first-degree robbery first-degree; Logan Simpson, age 19, of Jack Moses Road in Williamsburg was charged with first-degree robbery; and Andrew D. Myers, age 23, of Chera-Lyn Lane in London was charged with first-degree robbery.
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office reported in the release that an arrest warrant is also being obtained for a fourth person who is being treated for gunshot wounds at UK Medical Center in Lexington.
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office said that the arrests occurred at 1:04 p.m. Friday after the attempted robbery at 4:34 a.m.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the suspects attempted to rob a home owner of money and possible illegal narcotics off Upper Indian Camp Road in Keavy.
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office said Simpson acted as a driver for other individuals involved and Andrew Myers was the lookout.
A fourth individual, who is also a suspect, was shot by the home owner during the robbery attempt, the Sheriff's Office reported.
All three accused suspects were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center and being held on a $25,000 cash bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.