CORBIN — Corbin’s Recycling Center Director Roger Shelton will be retiring effective November 30, after 27 years of service with the city.
“With regretful happiness” as he said, Shelton read his resignation letter aloud at the Corbin City Commission meeting on Monday evening.
Shelton was named recycling director in February 2018. Shelton was appointed assistant public works director in 2012.
“I leave behind some good acquaintances and take with me some greater friendships,” he said.
He gave thanks to the city commissioners and other city employees. He gave a special thank you to Troy Foley, former public works director.
“He gave me several hats to wear,” Shelton said of how Foley gave him steps up in rank along the way.
Mayor Susie Razmus and the city commissioners made Shelton a Corbin Colonel to honor him for his service. City Manager Marlon Sams also presented Shelton with a gift.
Tom Jackson was named the succeeding recycling director, effective December 2. With that comes a $1 an hour increase in his pay as approved by the commissioners on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.