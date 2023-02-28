Shawn Rogers Realty Inc. celebrated their newest location on Friday with a ribbon cutting with the Chamber of Commerce.
However, owner Shawn Rogers is no stranger to the community. Born and raised in the Tri-County area, he is a captain for the West Knox Fire Department and has served on the fire department team for over 25 years. Rogers has been in the business of realty for nine years, and continues to grow his business.
“We bought this building over the summer, did a renovation and moved in around Christmas,” Rogers said.
The realty company specializes in categories of commercial, residential, farms and commercial leasing.
“We are a 24/7 real estate brokerage. There’s 12 of us in the office licensed in both Kentucky and Tennessee to handle needs across two states.”
Rogers doesn’t plan on slowing down any time soon.
“We expect to double in size, bringing in several more brokers in the office to help manage everything,”Rogers said.
Shawn Rogers Realty Inc. is ready to serve the community’s needs.
“We are always excited to help people find their perfect home,” Rogers said.
The new office is located at 513 S. Main Street in Corbin.
