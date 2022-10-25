TRI-COUNTY — The Kentucky Department of Education released the annual school report cards last week which highlighted several local schools as top schools in the state. The report cards also showcased that COVID has had an impact on education.
Using data from the 2021-2022 school year, the accountability system provides a color-coded rating for all schools at each level (elementary, middle, high) ranging from red (lowest) to blue (highest).
Corbin Elementary School and Corbin Middle School were at an overall performance level of blue, the highest rating on the new color coded scale.
Whitley County School District had Whitley County East Elementary School in the blue.
Laurel County Public Schools had Bush, Cold Hill, Hazel Green, Hunter Hills, Keavy, London, and Sublimity elementary schools with a blue rating.
Corbin Primary School was at the second performance level of green, as was Corbin High School. Whitley County School District had Whitley County Central Primary and Intermediate schools and Oak Grove Elementary in the green.
Knox County Public Schools saw GR Hampton and Jesse D Lay Elementary at a green level.
Laurel County Public Schools had the following schools at the green level: Camp Ground Elementary, Colony Elementary, Johnson Elementary, Wyan-Pine Grove Elementary, North Laurel Middle School, and South Laurel Middle School.
Yellow was the next level for the overall rating.
Whitley County School District had Whitley County High School and Middle School, Whitley County North Elementary School, Boston Elementary, and Pleasant View Elementary in the yellow.
Knox County Public Schools saw Central, Dewitt, Flat Lick, and Girdler elementary schools and Knox County Middle School with a yellow rating.
Williamsburg Independent Schools at elementary, middle and high school level all received a yellow rating.
Laurel County Public Schools had South Laurel and North Laurel High Schools in the yellow rating.
The next level down is the orange rating.
Knox County Public Schools had Lynn Camp at the elementary, middle and high school level all rated at the orange level. Knox Central High School was also at the orange level.
KDE explained these ratings are based off of state tests called the Kentucky Summative Assessment (KSA), previously called the Kentucky Performance Rating for Educational Progress (K-PREP). In spring 2022, the tests were fully administered for the first time. The tests were developed by Kentucky teachers and align with the Kentucky Academic Standards.
This year’s assessment and accountability report cannot be directly compared to previous years due to significant changes in the assessment and accountability systems. Beginning this year, Kentucky’s 2022 School Report Card featured the new color-coded accountability system, which was previously a 5-star system.
Kentucky’s Senate Bill (SB) 158 (2020) made significant changes to the statewide accountability system, including:
• Performance based on a combination of academic and school quality indicators and measures, known as “state indicators;”
• Requirements that a school’s indicators, overall performance, status and change be displayed on an online colored dashboard; and
• Requirements that state indicators be evaluated on “status” and “change,” and defines the terms.
“As expected, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on our students and our schools as they continue to recover from the interrupted learning that occurred over the past two years,” said Education Commissioner and Chief Learner Jason E. Glass. “These assessment results will serve as the baseline from which we will move forward as we look to new and innovative learning opportunities for all of Kentucky’s students.”
Glass said Kentucky’s results are consistent with what other states are experiencing.
“There will be no quick fix for the challenges our students endured during the pandemic,” he said. “It will take time and resources.”
Kentucky has received more than $2 billion in federal funding through the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act to help accelerate learning and get additional support to districts and the students who need it the most. Glass said helping students recover and thrive will take collective action, dedication and resources from local, state and federal partners.
Glass added, “It’s important for all of us to use this data responsibly to help inform parents and families about their students’ schools and to allow local leaders to target resources to communities and schools that need them most.”
