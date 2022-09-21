SOMERSET — Seven students from Knox County graduated The Center for Rural Development’s youth programs this summer.
Rogers Scholars
Three Knox County students graduated the 25th annual Rogers Scholars youth leadership program: Regan Messer from Barbourville Independent; and Sunni Ann Partin and Bella Frost from Knox Central High School.
Messer is the daughter of Dennis and Gina Messer, of Barbourville; Partin is the daughter of Kevin and Marti Partin, of Artemus; Frost is the daughter of Jeff and Robin Frost, of Barbourville.
Special recognition was given to students who received high application scores. Frost was awarded the Doug Reece Memorial Scholarship for receiving the highest application score in her class of Scholars. In recognition, she received a $250 scholarship. She was also selected to serve as a Rogers Scholars Ambassador. She will serve as a link between her class of Scholars and the program.
Rogers Scholars, The Center’s flagship youth program, was established through the vision of U.S. Congressman Harold “Hal” Rogers (KY-05) that “no young person should have to leave home to find his or her future.” The camp focuses on honing skills in leadership, team building, entrepreneurship, civic engagement, community service, and students participate in different career pathway majors.
The Center hosted two camps of Rogers Scholars at Morehead State University in Morehead, KY and Lindsey Wilson College in Columbia, KY. Sixty-eight students graduated the program.
As a graduate of the program, students earn potential access to exclusive scholarships at some of the state’s top-ranked colleges and universities. In order to complete their eligibility, students have to organize their own community service project in their hometown.
“Every summer we are impressed and inspired by the students who graduate from the program,” said Lonnie Lawson, President and CEO of The Center for Rural Development. “They are focused on their future and passionate about the communities in which they live. These are the students who, in the future, will be leading our communities, our schools, our businesses, and our government. They give us hope for a better Southern and Eastern Kentucky.”
Rogers Scholars, along with The Center’s other youth programs, are provided tuition-free. Lodging and food are provided at no cost to participants. The application period for the 2023 Rogers Scholars Program will run from October 1, 2022 to January 31, 2023.
Rogers Explorers
Four Knox County students graduated from the Rogers Explorers Program: from Barbourville Independent, Braylee Callebs and Ellie Collins; from Knox County Middle School, Emma McDonald; from Lynn Camp Middle School, Lauren Partin.
Callebs is the daughter of Jonathan and Samantha Callebs, of Girdler; Collins is the daughter of Derek and Amy Collins, of Barbourville; McDonald is the daughter of Christie and Brent McDonald, of Gray; Partin is the daughter of Keith and Stephanie Partin, of Corbin.
Rogers Explorers is open to eighth-grade students in Southern and Eastern Kentucky who have a strong interest in developing their skills in leadership, team building, community service, and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) fields of study.
Explorers is a three-day and two-night program on six different college campuses: Lindsey Wilson College, Eastern Kentucky University, Morehead State University, Asbury University, University of the Cumberlands, and Union College.
The application period for the 2023 Rogers Explorers Program will run from November 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023.
For more information about The Center’s youth programs, contact Amy Ellis at The Center at aellis@centertech.com or call 606-677-6000. To apply for any of The Center’s youth programs, visit centeryouthprograms.com.
