MANCHESTER — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Department of Highways District 11, plans a series of closures next week, beginning Monday, April 12, on KY 511 near Rockholds in Whitley County.
The closures are necessary for replacement of a cross drain. Closures will take place daily, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. EDT, Monday through Thursday.
The schedule:
• Monday – Mile Point 5.2 (Cripple Creek) to MP 5.9 (Tidal Wave)
• Tuesday – MP 6 (Tidal Wave) to KY 26
• Wednesday – MP 6.2 (Tidal Wave) to MP 6.7 (Bear Hollow)
• Thursday – MP 6.7 (Bear Hollow) to KY 26
Drivers are advised to exercise heightened caution in the project area. Slow down when approaching the work zone. Remove all distractions. Watch for workers!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.