LONDON — Whether it is a parent, sibling, close relative, or friend, we all know someone who is or has been working to overcome addiction from drugs and/or alcohol. Last month, President Biden signed a proclamation deeming September “National Recovery Month.”
“In celebration of Americans on the road to recovery, this National Recovery Month we recommit to helping prevent substance use disorder, supporting those who are still struggling, and providing people in recovery with the resources they need to live full and healthy lives,” President Biden said in a briefing explaining what the awareness month entails.
Nearly $22 billion from Congress is going to support drug prevention, treatment, harm reduction, and recovery support services.
The Biden administration is advocating for recovery-ready workplace policies across the public and private sectors to promote hiring, enable employers to assist in the recovery process, and help companies retain talent.
According to the Center for Disease Control, Kentucky is rated number two for the most overdoses. That number may seem shocking but people who have dealt with the loss of their family or loved ones from an overdose know the reality of the opioid epidemic.
According to the National Institute of Health, the overdose rate has increased drastically since 2017 (five years). For 2016/2017, some 52,404 people were lost to overdoses, and by 2020/2021, that number had increased to 91,799 Americans.
In an interview with the Times Tribune, Hope Huddleston, Chief Operations Officer at New Hope Recovery and Counseling, shared a little bit about what the recovery center is doing to treat addiction from drugs and alcohol, and to help people become the best versions of themselves.
“There is nothing we, as society, can do to completely do to stop drug use all together. You can treat the problem, but we can’t stop it,” Huddleston explained. “The one thing we can do is stop death, we can do harm reduction.”
According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, harm reduction is an approach where recovery centers work directly with addicts and alcoholics to help prevent overdose and infectious disease transmission, improve mental health and offer other health care services.
“Narcan stations are going to be a big thing in the future,” Huddleston explained, referring to the medicine used to reverse known or suspected opioid overdoses.
Some of the services New Hope Recovery and Counseling offers include individual counseling as well as group therapy, medicated assisted treatment and intensive outpatient treatment.
“In order to stay involved in this line of work, you have to evolve with the ones needing help,” Huddleston said, adding that harm reduction is part of that evolution. “It’s hard to see the big picture when you aren’t involved in treatment. Until you see what addicts go through, then you won’t understand why we fight so hard to keep them alive. We at New Hope are here to help.”
