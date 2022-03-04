LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Through the Cooperative Program, Kentucky Baptists are already providing aid to the Ukrainian refugees who are fleeing an invasion from Russia, but more is needed as the escalation continues with attacks on the two largest cities.
Send Relief, a cooperative ministry between the International Mission Board and the North American Mission Board, is working with local pastors in Ukraine to respond to the growing crisis by ministering to displaced families.
Since the crisis began, Kentucky Baptists and others have sympathized over what was happening and wondered aloud what they could do. Prayer, of course, tops the list, but giving to Send Relief can make a difference. One million refugees have already left the country, and this is just the beginning. “It’s estimated that number could go to 5 million,” Gray said.
On Wednesday residents of two orphanages for the disabled in Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv were evacuated as Russian forces battered the city.
The U.N. refugee agency said Thursday that as of midnight in Central Europe, 1 million people had fled Ukraine since the start of Russia’s invasion a week ago, an exodus without precedent in this century for its speed.
Some refugees could eventually land in Kentucky if Poland and surrounding countries become overwhelmed and have a need to send refugees elsewhere, Gray said after a conversation with Coy Webb, a director with Send Relief.
John Barnett, who works on the KBC’s Mission Mobilization Team, said Send Relief is providing emergency and food supplies, shelter and clothing to displaced families. “As the conflict escalates, Send Relief partners are preparing to provide more food relief, continue meeting shelter needs and offer transportation to those impacted by this crisis.”
Above all, Barnett said, there is power in prayer. “Your prayers are critical. There is extraordinary power in prayer.”
Webb told Gray that Send Relief is prepared to send up to $1 million in aid but anything beyond that would depend on donations.
Follow this link for ways to give.
