FRANKFORT — The Senate Majority Caucus has announced the committee assignments for the 2021 Regular Session of the Kentucky General Assembly. Senator Brandon Storm (R-London), will serve as vice-Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Transportation and as chairman of the Enrollment Committee.
Senator Storm will also serve as a member of the Senate Standing Committees on Banking and Insurance; Economic Development, Tourism, and Labor; State and Local Government; and the Budget Review Subcommittee on Human Resources. Additionally, he will serve as a member of both the Child Welfare Oversight and Advisory as well as the Program Review and Investigations Statutory Committees.
“I’m grateful to officially be in Frankfort representing the 21st State Senate District and am grateful for the trust placed in me by Senate Leadership to serve on these committees,” Said Senator Storm. “My first session as State Senator is certain to be formidable, but I look forward to working with my colleagues to address the challenges our state is facing.”
The 2021 Regular Session of the Kentucky General Assembly officially began this past Tuesday, January 5. For more information on Senator Brandon Storm, and to follow legislative activities, please visit legislature.ky.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.