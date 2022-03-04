FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky Senate on Thursday passed two bills dealing with the state’s unemployment system, one giving a break to businesses, the other to encourage more workforce participation.
House Bill 144, sponsored by Rep. Russell Webber, R-Shepherdsville, would provide a break for businesses by reducing the unemployment tax in 2022 to 2020 levels. Before approving the measure 29-5, a proposed amendment by Sen. David Yates, D-Louisville, was defeated 24-10, which would have given the reduction only to businesses with less than 500 employees.
Most of the discussion Thursday dealt with HB 4, also sponsored by Webber, that makes several changes in the state’s unemployment system, which supports say would strengthen the UI program.
It would reduce from 26 to 24 the total number of weeks someone could collect unemployment, but it could drop to as little as 12 based on the unemployment rate, although someone engaged in a training or certification program could receive an additional five weeks of benefits.
Sen. Wil Schroeder, R-Wilder, who presented the bill on the Senate floor, said “tying the number of weeks to the jobless rate is currently done in nine states. It has helped to sustain and solidify the unemployment trust fund in those states. When the economy is good and unemployment is low, the number of weeks are lower. When the economy is in a more precarious situation, the number of weeks increase.”
It would also increase the number of companies that must be contacted from the current one per week to five, according to Schroeder. “At least three of the claimant’s search activities must consist of submitting an application or interviewing for a job.”
He pointed out, “Between 2009 and 2019, Kentucky claimants spent an average of 19 weeks receiving benefits, the longest benefits duration in the nation.”
While several of the minority Democrats spoke against the bill, perhaps the most impassioned plea was made by Republican Senator Phillip Wheeler of Pikeville.
In sometimes tearful remarks to his colleagues, Wheeler stated, “I apologize for my emotions, but I feel like I’m delivering a requiem for my region, which I love. Over the past two decades, I’ve seen my beloved eastern Kentucky devastated economically. We’ve gone from a region of plenty, to one of poverty, much of it through lack of opportunity. Where we once had proud steel mills in Ashland, we now see nothing but piles of rust. Where the coal was mined to power these steel mills, provided the armaments that won the Second World War and defended democracy, we’ve now seen them idled.”
Wheeler said he feared this would continue the depopulation of the region.
In a similar vein, Sen. Johnny Turner, R-Harlan, said, “This bill hurts hard-working people.”
The bill passed 22-13, with six Republicans joining the Democrats.
Both bills now return to the House for concurrence in changes made in Senate committees.
