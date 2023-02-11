Weather Alert

...Snow Possible Tonight and Sunday... A storm system tracking through the southeast part of the nation will bring a good chance of snow to much of eastern Kentucky at times from late tonight through Sunday, especially nearer to the Virginia border. Warm ground temperatures will limit impacts in most valley locations; however, higher elevations will be more susceptible to any impacts, though likely less than an inch of accumulation on Sunday. There remains some uncertainty in the forecast and small changes in the temperatures or the storm track will affect the potential for more or less impacts from the snow.