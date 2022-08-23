CORBIN — After honoring Bubby’s BBQ late last month as a Small Business of the Week, U.S. Senator Rand Paul was in Corbin Friday to present a copy of the Congressional Record in person.
The stop was part of a two-day tour through several Kentucky communities. Several city and county officials were on hand to greet the senator at Bubby’s, with his presentation being introduced by Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus.
Razmus called Bubby’s owner Mark Shepherd “a selfless business owner” who does “so much for the community” — expressing her appreciation that Sen. Paul recognized Shepherd’s efforts.
Sen. Paul, a ranking member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, noted that the awards started about a year ago to highlight success stories in an environment when about half of new ventures fail.
“The first thing in the Senate Record was actually the Bill of Rights,” Paul added. “…You’re in there and you’ll be there forever.”
Shepherd said he was proud to accept the award and thanked Sen. Paul for taking the time to present it in person.
