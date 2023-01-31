FRANKFORT — A second wave of wintry weather with the potential for ice accumulation, creating slick roadways, is moving into Kentucky.
The National Weather Service this afternoon issued a winter weather advisory for roughly the southern two-thirds of Kentucky, west to east from the Mississippi River to the Big Sandy.
Forecasters said to expect light freezing rain and freezing drizzle, with light snow possible, this evening into early Wednesday. Snow accumulation is expected to be less than 1 inch but could be coupled with a glaze of ice.
“Freezing rain means hazardous driving conditions,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “A stretch of wet pavement can suddenly become icy. If you must travel, reduce your speed, give yourself extra time and be especially careful. Also, remember that bridges and overpasses freeze faster than roadways.”
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) crews and contractor plows treated and salted roads yesterday and today in affected counties.
“Our crews and contractors are closely monitoring the weather and will do everything possible to keep roads clear and passable,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray. “But below-freezing temperatures will make ice stick around, which can cause slippery roads. If you see plows out, give them plenty of room on the road to work.”
While light ice accumulations are expected, limiting impacts of widespread power outages and downed trees, motorists are reminded to treat any dark traffic signals at intersections as four-way stops. Crews are equipped with chainsaws to help clear roads of downed trees caused by ice.
Visit SnowKY.ky.gov for links to district social media accounts, driver tips and snow priority route information. Our GoKY map offers real-time traffic conditions and live traffic cameras. Automated crash notifications are available via Twitter @ KYTCGoKY.
Driver Tips Motorists are encouraged to prepare and to stay safe by following these tips:
- Alter travel plans to avoid driving during the peak of weather activity.
- Drive with a full tank of gas and pack an emergency car kit that contains essential items like blankets, ice scrapers, jumper cables, blankets, a flashlight, a cell phone charger, non-perishable snacks and a first aid kit should you get stranded on the road.
- Winterize your vehicle. Check your car battery, tire pressure and tread, and brakes. Ensure your heater, defroster, headlights and windshield wipers are working properly.
- When snow and/or ice are on roadways, drive slowly no matter what type of vehicle you drive. It takes more time and distance to stop your vehicle in poor weather, so brake early and slowly.
- Pay attention to weather advisories and allow more time to travel for routine commutes. Expect delays.
- Slow down when approaching intersections, off-ramps, bridges or shaded areas. These are all candidates for developing “black ice” – a thin coating of clear ice that can form on the pavement surface that may be difficult to see.
- Maintain a safe distance from snowplows and other heavy highway equipment, and do not pass snowplows on the shoulder.
- Eliminate distractions while driving, such as using a phone and or eating.
