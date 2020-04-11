KNOX COUNTY — The Knox County Health Department reported a second confirmed case of COVID-19 on Saturday evening.
The county reported its first case on Monday.
The Knox County Health Department is collaborating with the Department of Public Health to track individuals who had close contact with this case and are at risk for infection. Those individuals will be instructed on proper quarantine measures and monitored to safeguard their own health and health of the public.
"Epidemiological tracing has been completed and contact has been made with all individuals affected. This positive case is not connected whatsoever with our prior case. KCHD is collaborating with Knox County Judge Executive Mike Mitchel and other local community partners to determine the threat to the public," said Rebecca Rains, director of the Knox County Health Department. "At this time threat to the community is extremely low. We encourage everyone to continue social distancing and to follow recommended guidelines by the CDC and DPH."
