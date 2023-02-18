BARBOURVILLE — The second Appalachian Gathering for Recovery Solutions aims to provide opportunities for in-person communication and networking among recovery programs and resources in Eastern Kentucky. It is a free, one-day gathering set for March 9 at the Union College campus in Barbourville.
Scheduled speakers are Tim Robinson, CEO of Addiction Recovery Care; Dr. Al J. Mooney, author of The Recovery Book; Geoff Wilson, president of the Kentucky Association of Addiction Professionals, and other experienced practitioners from Appalachia, who will discuss advances in substance-abuse recovery.
The gathering will use technology to reach a broader audience interested in all aspects of the recovery pipeline. Participants can choose and attend the panels which are of most interest to them.
Register https://www.eventbrite.com/e/appalachian-gathering-for-recovery-solutions-second-edition-tickets-489065617427?utm_source=eventbrite&utm_medium=email&utm_content=follow_notification&utm_campaign=following_published_event&utm_term=Appalachian+Gathering+for+Recovery+Solutions+-+second+edition&aff=ebemoffollowpublishemail.
