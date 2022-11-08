ROCKHOLDS — A Rockholds man was arrested after three law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant Sunday morning.
Aaron B. Ellison, 26, was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance — first offense greater than two grams of methamphetamine. Ellison was also served with a warrant for non-payment of fines.
The Williamsburg Police Department, along with Kentucky State Police and the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office, served the search warrant at 15 Frazier Lane in Rockholds.
During the search and throughout the investigation, officers found and seized methamphetamine, distribution baggies, digital weighing scales and cash.
The investigation was conducted by Officer Dorman Patrick Jr., with assistance from Officer Bryson Lawson, Officer Daniel Lovitt, Deputy Brentley Patrick and Trooper Logan Mallory.
