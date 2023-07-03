CORBIN — Last week, Scully’s Restaurant and Bar announced that they were closing permanently via their Facebook page.
Scully’s opened in September of last year, and quickly established itself as a popular restaurant in Corbin. It was announced on June 23 that Scully’s was judged to receive the Golden Ticket in the annual Burger Week competition — advancing their four-slider “Burger Board” to the World Food Championships.
Despite the closing, the owners still plan on competing in the upcoming event this fall in Dallas, Texas.
“We don’t have much to say about the closing,” said owner Karen Hill. “At this time in our lives, we are not able to effectively run two restaurants.”
Karen and her husband, Chuck, also own Philly Connection in Corbin.
“We have enjoyed every moment of this adventure,” said Mrs. Hill.
