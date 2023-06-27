CORBIN — On Friday, it was announced that Scully’s Restaurant and Bar received the Golden Ticket nod for Burger Week 2023 from the World Food Championships’ judges.
The “Burger Board” offered four unique sliders with different flavors and styles. Scully’s was the only restaurant in the Burger Week competition to do so, with the dish consisting of:
• Cheesy Hill Burger — Fresh hamburger patty, American cheese, pickles and special sauce
• Original Burger — Fresh hamburger patty, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato
• Beer Cheese & Bacon Burger — Fresh hamburger patty, house made beer cheese, bacon, pickles and house mustard
• Bacon Jam Pimento Cheeseburger — Fresh hamburger patty, house made pimento cheese smothered in house made bacon jam.
Owners Chuck and Karen Hill worked behind the scenes adding their own twist to the burgers.
“We wanted to highlight things that we make,” Mr. Hill said.
“The beer cheese and spicy mustard that’s his own recipe,” Mrs. Hill added of her husband.
Mrs. Hill had the idea of doing sliders, choosing to take a different route.
This November, Scully’s will have an opportunity to showcase their burgers and compete at the World Food Championships in Dallas, Texas.
“We’re planning on going,” Mr. Hill said. “I think it’ll be a good experience.”
The downtown restaurant joins Old Town Grill, which earned their Golden Ticket during Restaurant Week. With Scully’s winning Burger Week, there is only one Golden Ticket left — to be awarded during the open-to-the-public Grill & Chill Steak Competition on September 16.
All in all, Scully’s mission is to be cooperative with the community — offering food and experiences that people will enjoy. Obviously, their agenda succeeded with this competition and is giving the restaurant an opportunity to heighten their audience and compete on the next level.
