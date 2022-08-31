BARBOURVILLE — Local schools were placed on lockdown Wednesday as Barbourville Police worked an active investigation downtown.
Barbourville City School and Knox County Schools both announced via social media that the lockdowns were a precautionary measure. The incident reportedly involved the vicinity of 2nd and 3rd Streets.
The situation is developing and this article will be updated as more information becomes available.
