TRI-COUNTY — Winter weather expected to hit the Tri-County came Thursday afternoon and quickly turned roads hazardous.
Law enforcement began encouraging drivers to use caution when traveling.
Roadways were soon snow covered and law enforcement and local officials urged drivers to not be on the roads if at all possible. Several crashes were reported throughout the area as well.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency Thursday afternoon.
“The severe winter weather we’re seeing across Kentucky right now is both real and dangerous,” said Gov. Beshear. “The roads are already incredibly slick across most of the state and we are seeing ice and numerous accidents. We are urging Kentuckians to please not travel if you don’t have to today.”
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 11, which includes Laurel, Whitley and Knox counties, reported at 6 p.m. that about 4-5 inches of snow had already fallen throughout the area.
"D11 Snowfighters continue to work, but fast snowfall and frigid temps are keeping roads covered," the District 11 Facebook page said.
The Winter Storm Warning that was in effect at 11 a.m. Thursday was set to continue until 10 p.m. Thursday night.
Area schools had all announced they would be closed Friday due to the weather, as well as several businesses closing early Thursday while some had already announced they would be closed Friday as well.
CLOSINGS
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.