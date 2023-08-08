WILLIAMSBURG — On Saturday, participants in Whitley County’s 2023 Kayaking for Kids paddled their way along the Cumberland River starting at the fairgrounds and crossing the finish line at Croley Bend Boat Dock.
The day was a beautiful sunny day with calm waters in the river. No matter a john boat or kayak, racing or leisurely rowing, everyone agreed they left the event with good memories.
Participants also left something big behind for local children.
Over $21,000 dollars was raised for local family resource centers and Upward Bound scholarships.
Participant and second place winner Ben Prewitt from Williamsburg said it best.
“It’s an awesome event for the community and definitely for a good cause,” Prewitt said. “I am glad to be a part of this and be out on the river.”
This year’s event brought out many families. Damon Hicks, one of five in a group from Monticello, won first place in the kayak race this year.
Richard New from Monticello is not new to kayak races and says he and his family come back every year due to the family-friendly atmosphere and fun they have each time.
“We come back every year,” New said. “It’s a lot of fun.”
With over 75 boats participating, they weren’t the only ones having fun.
Whitley County Judge-Executive Pat White and his boys sported their themed costume for this year’s event with Hawaiian shirts and sun hats, with White declaring they were “Cruisin’ the Cumberland” this year in their johnboat.
Amber Owens, county projects director, said organizers surpassed their goal for the 7th annual event.
The top three in each category were as follows:
• Kayaks — Damon Hicks, Ben Prewitt and Sebastian Hicks
• Johnboat: Ralph Cart and Aaliyah Carbajal, Jason and Katie Kersey, and Stacey Rains.
If you missed out on the fun this year, you can be anticipating the next annual event that county officials hope to be even bigger and better than this year’s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.