BEREA — Berea College would like to congratulate all students who received a bachelors degree conferred on June 10, 2021.
Saralisa Jackson of London, KY (40744)
Breanna Walker-Schadler of Berea, KY (40404)
Berea, the first interracial and coeducational college in the South, focuses on learning, labor, and service. Supported by Berea's No-Tuition Promise, Berea College admits only academically promising students with limited economic resources, primarily from Appalachia. All students must work 10 hours or more weekly, earning money for books, room and board. The College's motto "God has made of one blood all peoples of the earth," speaks to its inclusive character, and the quality of its programs ensures that graduates from Berea go on to distinguish themselves and the College in many fields.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.