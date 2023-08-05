LONDON — Saint Joseph London has received national recognition from the American Heart Association, earning its Get With The Guidelines – Stroke Bronze quality achievement award. Saint Joseph London earned the award for its commitment to providing quality care for stroke patients, ensuring they receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, ultimately leading to more lives saved and reduced disability.
“Our caregivers at Saint Joseph London are dedicated to providing the highest quality care for our patients,” said John Yanes, president, Saint Joseph London. “This recognition from the American Heart Association and the Get With the Guidelines program illustrates our commitment to implementing the latest treatment guidelines for stroke patients and helping them live healthier lives.”
Stroke is the No. 5 cause of death, and a leading cause of disability in the United States. A stroke occurs when a blood vessel that carries oxygen and nutrients to the brain is either blocked by a clot or bursts. When that happens, part of the brain cannot get the blood and oxygen it needs, so brain cells die. Early stroke detection and treatment are vital to improving survival, minimizing disability and accelerating recovery times.
Get With The Guidelines puts the expertise of the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association to work for hospitals nationwide, helping ensure patient care is aligned with the latest research- and evidence-based guidelines. Get With The Guidelines – Stroke is an in-hospital program for improving stroke care by promoting consistent adherence to these guidelines, which can minimize the long-term effects of a stroke and even prevent death.
“We are incredibly pleased to recognize Saint Joseph London for its commitment to caring for patients with stroke,” said Steven Messe, M.D., volunteer chairperson of the American Heart Association Stroke System of Care Advisory Group and professor of neurology and director of fellowships of neurology at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. “Participation in Get With The Guidelines is associated with improved patient outcomes, fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates – a win for health care systems, families and communities.”
Each year, program participants qualify for the Get With The Guidelines® – Stroke Bronze quality achievement award by demonstrating how their organization has committed to providing quality care for stroke patients. In addition to following treatment guidelines, Get With The Guidelines participants also educate patients to help them manage their health and recovery at home.
For more information on the Get With the Guidelines program, click here.
