LONDON — The Saint Joseph London Foundation, on behalf of Saint Joseph London, has received an $80,000 grant from WHAS Crusade for Children that will be used to help establish a Level II neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at the hospital. Once complete, the $1.4 million expansion and renovation project will make Saint Joseph London one of only two hospitals in the entire southeastern region of Kentucky with a birthing center and a NICU.
The grant will help the facility purchase cutting-edge technology like GE incubators and warmers to help infants who are unable to maintain their body temperature on their own; a ventilator, a SiPap system to help babies breathe with less effort, and GE Carescape monitors to measure the heart rate of neonatal and pediatric patients.
“This NICU will be so important to our community and to our most vulnerable patients – newborns,” said Leslie Buddeke Smart, CFRE, president, Saint Joseph London Foundation. “When babies born at Saint Joseph London need specialized care, they have to be transferred to Lexington. We know this isn’t convenient to local families, and the establishment of this NICU will allow the newborn to stay close to home, near family and loved ones. We are so thankful for this generous grant from WHAS Crusade for Children.”
Thanks to this funding, the NICU at Saint Joseph London will be equipped to provide the best care to infants affected by premature birth, neonatal abstinence syndrome, fetal anomaly and respiratory disease.
“We are proud to play a part in helping Saint Joseph London establish this Level II NICU, which will help so many critically ill infants and their families,” said Dawn Lee, President and CEO, WHAS Crusade for Children. “Having a newborn in the NICU is already difficult, but oftentimes, there is added stress when parents are having to deal with financial burdens like having to travel long distances to get their child help. We know having a NICU in the London area will be both lifesaving and life-changing for so many in the community, and we look forward to hearing stories of how the equipment purchased with this grant went on to help thousands of children.”
For more information on women’s and newborn care at Saint Joseph London, call606.330.6300, or visit https://www.chisaintjosephhealth.org/london-maternity.
