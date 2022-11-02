CORBIN — Throughout the country and in the Tri-County, health officials are seeing an uptick in a respiratory illness, RSV.
According to the CDC, RSV is “a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. Most people recover in a week or two, but RSV can be serious, especially for infants and older adults.”
The CDC states that almost all children will have had an RSV infection by their second birthday.
In more severe cases the CDC says, “RSV can also cause more severe infections such as bronchiolitis, an inflammation of the small airways in the lung, and pneumonia, an infection of the lungs. It is the most common cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia in children younger than 1 year of age.”
The Associated Press reported that RSV cases fell dramatically two years ago as the pandemic shut down schools, day cares and businesses. With restrictions easing in the summer of 2021, doctors saw an alarming increase in what is normally a fall and winter virus.
Now, it’s back again. and doctors throughout the country are bracing for the possibility that RSV, flu and COVID-19 could combine to stress hospitals.
“We are beginning the season where people turn to indoor activities as the weather cools. That increases the risk of passing respiratory viruses to each other,” Whitley County Public Health Director Marcy Rein said.
In Whitley County, Rein said COVID and flu cases are going up, but slowly.
U.S. health officials have noted a rise this month in national reports of respiratory illnesses, which they say is at least partly due to the early spread of flu in much of the South, according to a report from the Associated Press.
Just over a week ago, more than 7,000 tests came back positive for RSV, according to the CDC. That’s more than in previous surges.
RSV is not a reportable disease for local health departments so Rein does not track the number of cases in Whitley County.
“In talking to a local pediatrician today, it sounds like they are seeing a lot of respiratory illness in the kids at their clinic,” Rein said.
Why is there an uptick of RSV now?
Immune systems might not be as prepared to fight the virus after more than two years of masking, which offered protection, according to Dr. Elizabeth Mack of Medical University of South Carolina via an Associated Press article.
While there is no vaccine for RSV, Rein said, “People can do the same things to prevent RSV that they do to prevent influenza and COVID. Wash your hands frequently. Cover your coughs and sneezes with your elbow or a tissue. Wear a mask if you are in a crowded indoor location. Stay up to date on vaccinations. Stay home when you don’t feel well.”
