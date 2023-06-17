CORBIN — The Corbin Rotary Club got an impromptu update on the city’s progress after the planned speaker had to cancel last Thursday.
The club’s weekly luncheon at David’s Steakhouse had been expected to feature a representative from the upcoming Cumberland Run harness track but instead heard from Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus, who gladly filled the club in on the latest Corbin news.
“The good news is Miller Park is open,” Razmus excitingly shared.
She continued with an update on the community pool and its late opening.
“There was a leak in the pool. We were ready to go,” the mayor explained. “State signed off on it but the local health department needed to sign off on it too. [They] went into the old pump house and found water down there.”
The leak delayed the opening but the problem has been fixed and is awaiting the sign off from the state and local health department.
The community pool now has a dome that will make the pool a three-season pool. It has a bring-your-own-water-equipment policy and the pool is planned to last for the next 50 years.
Wednesday, Razmus told the Times-Tribune, the community pool is now open to the public.
Mayor Razmus continued with an update on the Master Street flooding project.
“We are making sure this project is a high priority with the state,” Razmus said. “We have every expectation that that will be started in the next year.”
The city commission will be voting on the upcoming fiscal year budget in their June meeting.
On a more personal note, Razmus announced that renovations at the Tri-County Cineplex should be completed around mid-September with a new name — Cinema Social.
“It’s going to be great. We are rebranding,” Razmus said. “It’s gonna have eight lanes of bowling and a 50-game arcade. Cinema 8 is being converted into a bar and restaurant. The old number 6 theatre will host VR golf.”
Razmus shared an update on the Exit 29 annexation legal debate.
“It is mind boggling to me that a judge would rule that a city doesn’t own its own utility company. That is what Laurel is saying and I think we will win,” Mayor Razmus said. “We have all the documents we need to prove otherwise. It’s just a matter of waiting for them to make the decision.”
Razmus explained how she wants to see change in the community.
“I don’t understand why we can’t coexist in our own community. If we would ever work together — I mean truly work together, unlike [London] Mayor [Randall] Weddle stood up here and said, but actually work together — the lines would be blurred and the growth in Southern Laurel County and here both would be absolutely astronomical.”
