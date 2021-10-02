A total of 4,118 new cases were reported to state public health officials, up from the 2,510 reported on Thursday.
Six counties reported at least 100 new cases: Jefferson 717, Fayette 220, Kenton 151, Taylor 111, Warren 107 and Boone 104.
Kentucky has now had 695,474 positive cases, since the first one was reported in Harrison County on March 6, 2020.
Thirty-four more Kentuckians lost their lives to COVID on Friday. That is down from 53 on Thursday and brings the pandemic total to 8,804.
For the first time since Aug. 3, as the delta variant spike began, Kentucky’s positivity rate dropped below 10%, standing at 9.67% on Friday. That number has been edging downward since the 10.55% reported on Monday.
While the daily hospital census in Kentucky stood at 1,976 on Thursday, it continued to fall on Friday, to an even 1,900. Of those hospitalized, 553 were in the ICU and 357 were on a ventilator. Those last two figures were 566 and 381 respectively, on Thursday.
A total of 113 of Kentucky’s 120 counties were in the red zone Friday, meaning an average incidence rate of at least 25 cases per 100,000 population, over the past seven days. That was an increase of one from the previous day.
Carlisle and Elliott counties were in the yellow, meaning their rate was 5-10 cases per 100,000; while Fulton, Menifee and Todd counties were orange, with rates of 11-25 cases per 100,000 population.
Gov. Andy Beshear is expected to hold an update on the COVID-19 pandemic Monday afternoon at 4:00, Eastern Time. It can be viewed live on both his YouTube and Facebook pages.
His message on Friday was, “Please, help encourage others to roll up their sleeve and mask up indoors to protect the lives of our people.”
