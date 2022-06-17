CORBIN -- The Corbin Independent School District Board of Education held a special board meeting on Tuesday that included retirement celebrations, student recognition and several items approved from the agenda.
In the retirement ceremony, the board bid farewell to 11 staff and faculty members throughout the Corbin school system including:
Michael Perrin, a district bus driver; Dana Kinney, an instructional monitor at the Corbin Education Center; Konnie Snyder, a teacher from both the Corbin Elementary and Corbin High Schools; Rhonda Whittemore Johnson, a teacher from Corbin High; Kenneth Sutton, a custodian at Corbin Primary School; Linda Shupe, an instructional monitor at Corbin Primary School; Randy Johnson, a teacher at Corbin Middle School; Lucille Taylor, a cook and baker for Corbin High; Catherine Mills, a teacher at Corbin Elementary; Deborah Holcomb, a counselor at Corbin Elementary; and Kenny Siler, a teacher at Corbin High.
Following the retirement celebration, Corbin Middle School principal Christi Lefevers took the stage to speak on the winner of the Student Difference Maker Award, Reynoldo "Leo" Portillo.
"We want our students to be courteous and motivated and safe," Lefevers said. "That's what [this award] stands for. We thought that it was hands down - nobody was even close - it was Leo. What makes Leo so special is that he gives 110-percent in everything that he does, not just on the football field, not just in the classroom, but he gives 110-percent as a human being."
Lefevers continued to praise Portillo, who was on vacation at the time of the meeting though his family was in attendance to receive the award, with the sentiment that it wasn't just that he works so hard that made him an undeniable winner for the award.
"Sometimes that 110-percent that one person exemplifies is more than somebody else's 110-percent," she said. "Leo has had some obstacles and had some barriers, but that never stopped him from giving 110-percent and it never stopped him from motivating others and inspiring us principals, teachers and students. [His teachers said] he's fiercely loyal to his teachers, his classmates and his teammates and he strives to make a connection with everyone."
She went on to explain how Portillo's positive attitude and behavior isn't just towards fellow students and teammates, but to all members of the Corbin Middle School, whether that be faculty or staff.
"He would just pull up a chair to my desk and we would just talk," Lefevers said. "We would talk in the hall, and nobody speaks to the principal. Usually everyone is just on their way, but [with Portillo] it was always 'Hello!' and 'Good morning', and he did that with all of us, not just me, everyone here at school. [His teachers] say his personality was electric. He's a catalyst in the classroom and inspires everyone to do well."
After presenting Portillo's mother with the Student Difference Maker Award, the board approved a number of personnel changes before moving on to the bulk of the meeting, the agenda of operations.
Originally with 44 operations on the list, the board approved 41, deciding to move operations nine, which reads 'Create job for Classroom Management Assistant for CHS Career Center, 180 days, seven hours', 12, a 41-point operation regarding the reading of policies, and 13, a 10-point operation regarding reading of procedures, to the next board meeting.
Following the approval of operations, the board discussed an update to the Building Project, which is renovations to Corbin High School and the auxiliary gymnasium as well as Campbell Field's entrance, restrooms and concession stands.
With minimal updates, apart from the hope to get the project fully underway soon, the board opened up the meeting to audience comments, to which there were none.
Following closing sentiments from Superintendent David Cox and the board, the meeting was officially adjourned.
