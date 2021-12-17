MANCHESTER — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists resurfacing operations will be conducted on portions of I-75 northbound and southbound in Whitley County on Monday, Dec. 20.
The work schedule is listed below:
- On Monday, Dec. 20, I-75 southbound traffic at mile points 27.0-28.0 in Whitley County will be reduced to one lane (left lane closure) beginning at 7 a.m. and is expected to conclude at 8 p.m.
- On Monday, Dec. 20, I-75 northbound traffic at mile points 25.0-25.9 in Whitley County will have intermittent lane closures beginning at 7 a.m. and is expected to conclude at 8 p.m.
- On Monday, Dec. 20, I-75 northbound exit 25 ramp in Whitley County will be closed from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.
KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.
The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.
A map of the project is available here: Whitley_I75_MP25 to 28_Resurfacing.jpg
