Reps. Lewis, Baker plan to vote against SB 274, which would allow Corbin to annex into southern Laurel County

One of the issues that state representatives will consider before the end of the 2021 General Assembly session is Senate Bill 274 that could allow Corbin to annex along Exit 29 off Interstate 75.
That exit, which is often referred to as the "north Corbin" exit, is located in southern Laurel County but is not a part of either London or Corbin's city limits. Under current law, Corbin cannot annex into that section as they are already incorporated in two counties - Whitley and Knox. Existing law prevents cities located in two counties from annexing into a third.
However, SB 274, sponsored by Senate President Robert Stivers, proposes to change that law - which would then allow Corbin to annex into the section that London approved for annexation in January. The bill would allow for voluntary annexation of businesses where Corbin City Utilities Commission has its existing infrastructure into Corbin's city limits.
Stivers proposed the bill to the Senate's Local Government Committee on Feb. 26 and the bill was approved by the Senate last Friday.
The bill was received in the House on Thursday and was read for the first time in the Committee on Committees before being turned over to the House's Local Government Committee. If approved by the committee, it will be presented to representatives for a full House vote.
Shane Baker, who represents the 85th District that includes 24 Pulaski County precincts and 11 in western Laurel County, said he will vote against Senate Bill 274.
"I have been contacted by elected officials from the (Laurel County) Fiscal Court, the City of London, and constituents in the area and have been asked to oppose this bill, so I will," Baker said. "I haven't heard from anyone in Laurel County who supports this."
Baker said the controversial bill also inspired some Whitley County officials and residents to contact him, although he does not represent any of that area. He said he has also received emails from various persons.
"But I don't recall one person in Laurel County supporting this," he said. "I represent part of Laurel County and I will vote no because I represent them and they are opposed to it."
Baker is the representative for Laurel County precincts of Campbell, Colony, Colony #2, Cold Hill, Hart, Hart #2, Independence, Liberty #1, Liberty #2, Sublimity #2 and Rockhouse.
90th District Representative Derek Lewis also said he will oppose the passage of Senate Bill 274, primarily due to the pending lawsuit filed against London's corridor annexation to Exit 29 by the City of Corbin.
"My vote is no. There is pending litigation right now and I don't think the legislative branch should be involved in that," Lewis said. "London is in the midst of annexation, I have heard from people from the city (London) and county (Laurel) who are against it and I will vote no."
Lewis added that he knows Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus and has a good relationship with her and leaders in Corbin, as he does with officials and voters in London and Laurel County.
"I understand Corbin's viewpoint, and I have a great relationship with the leaders in Laurel County and they oppose this," he added. "I've had discussions with Senator Stivers and we've just agreed to disagree."
Lewis represents Laurel, Clay and Leslie counties, but has nine Laurel precincts. Those are Blackwater, Bush, Johnson, Lake, London #1, #2, #3 and #4 and McWhorter.
Attempts to reach 82nd District Representative Regina Huff, who represents all of Whitley County and five southern Laurel precincts; 86th District Representative Tom O'Dell Smith, who represents all of Knox County and 10 Laurel precincts stretching from Campground to Fariston; and 89th District Representative Robert Goforth, who represents all of Jackson, part of Madison and 8 Laurel County precincts, were made. This story will be updated when the reporter is able to connect with the representatives.
