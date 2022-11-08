TRI-COUNTY — It is Election Day and while several options for voting early were available, some still plan to vote today.
Voting is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Voters no longer have a single designated polling location based on where they live in the county. Voters can choose to vote at any of the following voting centers in their home county. Voting centers for Election Day are:
Whitley County locations — Williamsburg City School, Whitley County High School, Pleasant View Elementary School, Whitley East Elementary School, Sanders Creek Church of God, Whitley North Elementary School, Oak Grove Elementary School, and Corbin City Hall.
Laurel County locations — North Laurel High School, South Laurel High School, London-Laurel Optimist Complex, Cold Hill Elementary, Campground Elementary, Hunter Hills Elementary, Keavy Elementary, Wyan Pine Grove Elementary, Crossroads Fire Department, McWhorter Fire Department, Bush Masonic Lodge Hall, Lily Fire Department, East Bernstadt Independent School, Bush Elementary, and the Courthouse Annex Building.
Knox County locations — Knox Central High School, Dewitt School, Flat Lick Elementary School, Artemus Fire Department, GR Hampton Elementary School, Girdler Elementary School, Knox Central Middle School, KCEOC, Lynn Camp School, Salt Gum Church, Chapel Grove Church, and Sacred Heart Church.
Voters should remember to bring a photo ID with them to the polling center. Acceptable forms of photo ID include a driver’s license, passport, military ID, or student ID.
