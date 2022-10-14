FRANKFORT – With more than $76.5 million in grants approved by FEMA to help Kentuckians recover from the Eastern Kentucky flooding, the agency wants to remind survivors that these funds are to be used only for certain disaster-related expenses.
FEMA may confirm survivors spend money on basic home repairs, replacing essential household items or paying for somewhere to stay if they cannot return home. FEMA may send survivors letters that detail approved uses for grants, including:
• Repairs to make a home safe, sanitary, and fit to live in
• Rental assistance to temporarily pay for a place to stay
• Repair or replacement of a disaster-damaged essential vehicle
• Medical care for an injury caused by the disaster
• Replacing clothing, occupational tools and educational materials
• Moving and storage expenses related to the disaster
Federal law prohibits duplicating assistance from other sources, such as insurance.
If money is not used as described above, you may be asked to repay FEMA and you could become ineligible for further federal assistance that could become available.
Please do not use FEMA funds for travel, entertainment, regular living expenses, or any expenses not related to the disaster. Survivors should keep receipts for three years to show how they spent FEMA grants and document how disaster funds were used.
Homeowners and renters in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley counties can go online to disasterassistance.gov, call 800-621-3362 or use the FEMA mobile app. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.
Flood survivors who apply for FEMA assistance may be referred to the SBA. It is important to submit an SBA application so you can be considered for additional FEMA grants.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.