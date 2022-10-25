CORBIN — History was made Saturday night as the Corbin Redhound Marching Band earned first place in the KMEA Class AA East Regional Competition.
The band had never placed that well at regionals in the band’s history.
The first place overall score was 75.5 with second place going to Powell County High School with a score of 75.45.
The Corbin High School band was also awarded the best general effect at its Saturday performance which took place at 8 p.m. at Bourbon County High School.
Now the band is moving on to state semifinals this coming Saturday, October 29. The Redhounds will perform at 11:45 a.m. at Bryan Station High School.
“It feels awesome,” Corbin Band Director Benjamen Duncan said of the historic performance. “Seeing the kids light up at their achievement and knowing how much they have grown as artists, musicians, and visual performers as well — it’s a great thing to see them work for something and achieve their goals.”
Duncan said this year’s show is titled “Ashes to Ashes.”
“[It] is simply about how there is a season for all things,” Duncan explained. “A beginning to everything and an end to everything.”
Songs included in the show are “Hymn” by Joel Porter, “Awakening” by Benjamen Duncan, “Turn! Turn! Turn!” by The Byrds, “Piano Sonata No. 2” by Chopin and “Dead Wake” by Thrice.
This is Duncan’s second year at the helm of the Redhound Marching Band.
“We talk a lot about where do we see ourselves at certain points in the future and what we want out of a year or season of events,” Duncan said on how the band was able to achieve this feat so quickly with him as director. “We have a great marching staff that promotes excellence and helps the students see that they CAN do anything they set their minds to if they go day by day with growth mindset. They bought in and it is excelling them constantly.”
Duncan said the students rehearse each day of the week except for Wednesday.
“Students are given a schedule of what we will work on in advance to keep them accountable for achieving each goal in a rehearsal,” Duncan said.
“The students are great people,” Duncan added. “They want to do good, they want to be appreciated for their contribution to the community, and they are sharpening their craft daily. They will be the next generation of leaders in the community and beyond. Starting with an extremely young band, having 26 members, they have exceeded all expectations and are still on the rise for greater things to come. I believe in them that they will continue to exceed expectations.”
If the band places in the top six in its Saturday morning performance at semifinals, then they move on to state finals at Eastern Kentucky University on Saturday night.
“We would love to have as many community members and Corbin representatives there as possible,” Duncan said.
“Corbin Bands have had a history of great performers and the 2022 band is continuing this is traditional and new ways constantly,” Duncan added. “They are leading the path for an even brighter future in the band program for those that feel led to the arts. It is through the community support that we can successfully continue. We are appreciative of all that show support to the arts programs of Corbin Schools.”
