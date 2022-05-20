FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday that Kentucky’s unemployment rate for April was 3.9%, the lowest monthly figure since the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics began reporting state rates in 1976.
The preliminary April 2022 jobless rate was down 0.1 percentage points from the 4% reported in March 2022 and down 0.8 percentage points from the 4.7% recorded for the state one year ago.
At the same time, the U.S. seasonally adjusted jobless rate for April was 3.6%, which was unchanged from March, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
“It is crystal clear,” Beshear said during a Capitol press conference, “Kentucky’s economy is absolutely on fire. And today’s report shows the continued success is benefitting Kentuckians all across the Commonwealth.”
The news follows economic development announcements last fall and earlier this year regarding new electric vehicle battery plants coming to Hardin and Warren counties, and 2021 seeing a record level of new investment by businesses in Kentucky.
Earlier on Thursday, it was announced that Catalent, Inc., which partners with pharma, biotech and consumer health companies to optimize the development, launch and life-cycle supply of products for patients around the world, is planning a $175 million investment to expand its existing operation and add a new R&D facility in Clark County, creating 277 high-wage jobs for Kentuckians.
The company says the existing 190,000-square-foot Winchester facility on Enterprise Drive will grow by 90,000 square feet to increase manufacturing capacity within Catalent’s oral dose division. It will also acquire a nearly 17,000-square-foot facility on Venable Road, to house its R&D operations.
New positions created in Clark County will include, but are not limited to, scientists, manufacturing, quality assurance, maintenance and warehouse positions. Work on the project is expected to begin this year and to be completed by 2027.
“All these jobs are bringing more people into the Commonwealth of Kentucky,” the governor said. “I expect our population over the next ten years will grow at a greater rate than we have seen in a long time.”
He also noted that both S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings have upgraded Kentucky’s financial outlook to positive, in recognition of the state’s surging economy. Just last week, the state recorded the highest-ever monthly General Fund receipts of $1.84 billion. That is up 34.9% over last year’s April collections and brings Kentucky’s fiscal year-to-date growth rate to 16.4%. The current fiscal year ends on June 30.
