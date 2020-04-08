The University of Kentucky Public Relations & Strategic Communications Office provides a weekly health column available for use and reprint by news media. This week's column is by Dr. Kristen Stakelin, medical director at Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center.
LEXINGTON, Ky. — People with diabetes can be more susceptible to – and can become sicker if infected with – any virus, including the new coronavirus. During this outbreak of COVID-19, it is important to be calm and make smart choices; that includes being well-prepared and watchful.
Here are some things you can do to plan ahead so that you’re prepared:
- Wash your hands often and avoid touching your face excessively.
- Social distance as much as possible to decrease your exposure.
- Have enough of your medication (and other essentials) at home to be able to stay in for several weeks. This is especially true for insulin.
- Here in Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear has signed an executive order allowing pharmacies to refill prescriptions for up to 30 days to ensure everyone has access to needed prescriptions.
Make a plan for sick days. You will need to:
- Test blood glucose several times a day while sick. Call your healthcare provider if your numbers are much higher or lower than normal.
- Stay well hydrated with water.
- Make sure you have tissues, medications to lower fever, a thermometer and plenty of test strips – along with your diabetes medications.
- Call your healthcare provider if you have a fever over 100.4.
Seek emergency help if:
- You are short of breath.
- You experience chest pain unrelated to sore muscles from coughing.
- You cannot stay awake very well.
- You have severely low blood glucose levels.
