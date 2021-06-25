FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Four Kentucky children will each win $1,000 to put toward a college savings account this year by participating in a summer reading program at their local public library.
The Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives, the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority, and KY Saves 529 have launched the Go Wild! College Savings Summer Reading Sweepstakes as part of the 2021 summer reading program at participating public libraries across the state.
After signing up children for the summer reading program at their local public library, parents, grandparents or guardians can enter each child for the sweepstakes by filling out the entry form at http://kysaves.com/gowild.
“As an educator and parent, I encourage every parent to get their children involved in their local public library’s summer reading program because students can lose valuable academic skills if their brains take a summer vacation from learning,” said Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, who is also Secretary of the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet. “In addition, the partnership with KY Saves 529 is a great way to remind families to start saving for postsecondary education.”
The sweepstakes, which runs through Aug. 13, will award four $1,000 college savings accounts to Kentucky children and young adults 18 or younger. In addition, each winner’s local public library will receive $500 toward future reading programs. KHEAA and KY Saves 529 are sponsoring Go Wild! as part of this year’s public library reading program, Tails and Tales, to encourage children to keep reading and learning during summer vacation.
Coleman also reminds parents that in addition to the Go Wild! $1,000 college savings opportunity, Kentucky youth age 12 to 17 can win one of 15 full scholarships to any public university, college or technical or trade school in the state through the Shot at a Million sweepstakes after they have received at least one dose of a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine.
Vaccinated Kentuckians 18 and older can sign up for three chances to win $1 million through the sweepstakes as well. To learn more and sign up, visit ShotAtAMillion. The first $1 million winner and the first five full scholarship winners will be announced Friday, July 2.
