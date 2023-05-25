CORBIN — Her passion for her hometown and its continued success are among the many attributes given to Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus, who was honored as Leadership Tri-County’s “Leader of the Year.”
The annual recognition dinner was held Tuesday evening at the Corbin Center, and included the late Bill Nighbert of Williamsburg and the late Donna Butt Moore from London receiving Luminary Awards.
Razmus said she was shocked to hear that she had been selected for the honor.
“This was a surprise to me and I’m honored,” Razmus said as she accepted the award from her best friend and business partner, Lisa Oliver Gray.
Gray gave a brief overview of Razmus’ contributions, including her advocacy of Senate Bill 274, which would allow Corbin to expand its borders into Laurel County and annex properties in the Exit 29 vicinity. State law prohibited cities to annex into more than two counties; however SB 274 — sponsored by Senate President Robert Stivers who represents the 25th Senate District that includes Knox and Whitley counties.
Razmus is also co-owner of Suzie’s Expresso in Nashville in Vanderbilt Hospital and currently co-owns Tri-County Cineplex which is undergoing renovations to create a family entertainment center.
Razmus has been an instrumental force in the progressiveness that marks the City of Corbin over the past several years — with public and civic service being an area that has been instilled in her since childhood. Razmus is the youngest of four children of Dr. Harold Barton and Nelda Barton-Collings, both now deceased. Her parents were highly involved in their community as well as making an impact on their children to follow suit.
After living away for some years, Razmus and her husband Greg returned to Corbin where Razmus began her public service career on the City of Corbin’s tourism board. As chair, she spearheaded the Sanders Park statue project that highlights Col. Harland Sanders who opened the original Kentucky Fried Chicken cafe in Corbin. She also served on the Corbin City Commission before seeking the Mayor position at the retirement of former Mayor Willard McBurney. Razmus was re-elected last year for her second term as Mayor of Corbin.
She has also held many board positions including Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, Baptist Health Corbin Administration and Foundation boards; is co-chair of You Decide, KY!, a state wide board focused on local tax reform; and was recently appointed to the Kentucky League of Cities board.
Her love for her hometown is evident with projects that continue to improve the quality of life for residents in Corbin and surrounding areas. The use of COVID money saved the Corbin City Pool from being condemned. Funding for needed improvements in East Corbin such as flooding on Master Street and a bike/ped for the Rotary Park continue to enhance recreational and environmental improvements in the city.
The recent focus on giving second chances through recovery programs is further being enhanced by a plan to build a residence for single parents who have dealt with substance use issues but who are attending the EKU Corbin Center and continuing their recovery.
She was successful in securing a $36 million BUILD grant to improve US 25-West on the south side of Corbin.
Razmus credited her parents for their civic service, stating that being in the spotlight was never her dream.
“But it was God’s calling for me. It wasn’t my dream because I don’t really like being in the limelight. But that’s what God wanted me to do. And if you don’t know God’s calling or you don’t know God, I hope you will,” Razmus said, as the crowd honored her with a standing ovation.
Also honored during the evening was former Williamsburg Mayor Bill Nighbert, who also served as Deputy Commissioner of the Department for Local Government and Secretary of the Transportation Cabinet.
Although none of Nighbert’s family could attend Tuesday’s event, his contributions were recognized by longtime friend, David Williams.
Williams, who served as President of the Kentucky Senate for many years, said his own achievements were affected by Nighbert’s influence.
“If it weren’t for Bill Nighbert, I wouldn’t have been able to have done the things that got done,” Williams said.
While Mayor of Williamsburg, Nighbert was President of the Kentucky League of Cities. But he continued his private civic service, being president of the Optimist Club and coaching football, baseball and basketball, was chairman of the booster club and involved in countless community activities.
A second Luminary award was presented in honor of London resident Donna Butt Moore, who died unexpectedly last year. Moore worked for 14 years in U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell’s office, where her concern and kindness for the residents in the area were highly regarded.
McConnell’s other London representative, Donna Baker, read comments McConnell had submitted to honor Moore.
“Donna was the definition of Eastern Kentucky resourcefulness. If she heard you had some extra flowers lying around your house, she’d swing by to gather them for a beautiful arrangement. If you had leftover meat in your freezer, she’d want to cook it up and feed the whole neighborhood. In fact, she spent much of her time outside the office catering parties for her friends and neighbors.”
Tri-County Leadership is to identify and development leadership resources in the southeastern Kentucky area. Based on the model of Leadership Kentucky, the local organization was formed in 1987. The program recruits leaders from the areas to meet, learn and collaborate on the issues facing the residents of the region and how improvements can be obtained for the overall benefit of the area. The program involves monthly meetings on topics such as Health, Government, Communication and Law. Class members visit various businesses and organizations to learn more about the needs in the area and enhance leadership skills to improve the future of southeast Kentucky.
Learn more about Leadership Tri-County by visiting their website at www.leadershiptrico.org or on their Facebook page of Leadership Tri-County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.