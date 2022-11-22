WILLIAMSBURG — More than 100 concerned residents attended a meeting Thursday to discuss a proposed project that would affect nearly 10,000 acres of the Daniel Boone National Forest over the next 40 years.
The Jellico Vegetation Management Project is a proposed plan for National Forest Service lands located south of KY 92 and between Interstate 75 and US 27 in Whitley and McCreary counties.
The goal of the project is to create diversity in the age class of the forest. According to Tim Reed, the District Ranger of the Stearns Ranger District of the Daniel Boone National Forest, there is a lot of mature forest in this area, meaning the trees are 81 years or older.
“There’s not been a lot of work done in this area over the last several decades so you see a lot of mature forests and one of the needs was to balance some of the age classes,” Reed said, noting the forest service wants to provide diversity.
Data indicated approximately 72 percent of the project area is mature forest. The biodiversity provided by young (0-30 years old) and mid-aged (31-80 years old) forest is being lost, according to the proposal for the project.
The project would implement different ways to harvest the maturing timber, including clear cutting, thinning using intermediate vegetation treatments, two-aged shelterwood, deferment harvest and salvage.
John Huff with the Daniel Boone National Forest said 1,016 acres would be clearcut, 1,869 acres would use the two-aged shelterwood method, 2,462 acres would use the deferment harvest and 4,449 acres would be through thinning. A total of 9,796 acres is proposed to be impacted in the project, but those with the Daniel Boone National Forest said during the meeting after all the analysis is completed, it would probably be closer to 8,000 acres.
Reed highlighted that would be about 800 acres each year for 10 years.
Community members that attended the meeting held at the Whitley County Extension Office were given time to address the Forest Service workers and ask questions about the project.
The main concerns surrounded the clearcutting harvest method, the use of herbicides, who was getting the money from the timber that will be cut, and the desire for the project to not happen at all.
Many questioned the use of the herbicides and its effects.
One man said he had seen the result of federally used herbicides with Agent Orange.
Several questioned if the herbicide would infect the creek or runoff into the soil of the neighboring lands. The forestry employees said that in the next stages of analysis, it would be assured that the herbicide was used properly so that it would not harm any unintended areas.
Many commented that they did not trust the federal government and feel that the government has taken advantage of the people in Appalachia.
Others asked where the money from the logging would go, which the forestry service workers said it would go into the U.S. Treasury.
Some in attendance said they wanted to see local loggers hired to do the work so that the money would stay within the community.
Several also said that the forest is beautiful as it is and has been naturally created that way so they didn’t understand why the agency felt the need to do the project.
Jim Scheff, an ecologist with Kentucky Heartwood, also presented concerns about the project. Two of the main concerns presented were the project causing landslides and the fact that a project in the 1980s and 1990s was not properly managed.
The project is at the beginning stages of fruition as it has been proposed and now is in the public comment period.
“We’re very early on in the process,” Reed explained.
Comments can be submitted electronically by email to: SM.FS.r8dbstecom@usda.gov or on the project website at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=63037.
Forest Service officials ask that you provide the following information as part of your comments:
I. Name, address, phone number, email address, and organization (if applicable);
II. Title of the Project: Jellico Vegetation Management Project;
III. Specific facts and relevant rationale you feel should be considered, along with supporting reasons that the Responsible Official should consider in reaching a decision;
IV. Signature or other verification of identity upon request.
Comments can also be mailed or delivered in person to: District Ranger Daniel Boone National Forest, Stearns Ranger District, 3320 Highway 27 N, Whitley City, KY 42653.
Written comments can be sent by facsimile to 606-376-3734.
For submitting oral comments by telephone, call 606-376-5323 and identify the purpose of your call. The receptionist will connect you with someone who will document your comments.
Comments must be submitted by December 5.
