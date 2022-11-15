WILLIAMSBURG — Local citizens are invited to a public meeting to learn more about the Daniel Boone National Forest’s Jellico Vegetation Management Project.
DBNF’s Stearns Ranger District will be hosting the meeting this Thursday, November 17, at 6 p.m. at the Whitley County Cooperative Extension Office in the Goldbug community (4275 US 25W North, Williamsburg, 40769).
The project area encompasses some 10,000 acres of DBNF land south of KY 92 between Interstate 75 in Whitley County and US 27 in McCreary County.
Forest Service officials are proposing silvicultural management over the next 40 years (through 2063) including commercial harvest, road work, salvage and intermediate vegetation treatments to counteract the maturing of the forest and therefore increase biodiversity in the area.
Community organizers Theresa and Timm Martin have concerns that the plan is excessive, noting that Kentucky Heartwood, a US Forest Service watchdog group, had requested one area included for logging be preserved due to some trees noted to be over 200 years old.
“Trees of this size and age are worth more standing for all the good they do to keep water clean, soil from eroding and producing oxygen,” they said, adding that they aren’t anti-logging or against the Forest Service. “We hope they take our ideas into account to help shape and modify the plan to make it work better for our community, the environment, and the logging companies.
For additional information from community organizers, visit the Jellico Mountain Logging Facebook page. To learn more about the DBNF plan, contact John Hull atjohn.hull@usda.gov or call 606-376-5323.
