Public libraries closed to group gatherings, but offering drive-through, online services

Corbin, KY (40701)

Today

Mainly cloudy. A few peeks of sunshine possible. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 76F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.