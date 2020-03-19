Public libraries closed to group gatherings, but offering drive-through, online services

TRI-COUNTY — Although public libraries are closed to the public, drive-through and online services will still be offered as national and state leaders encourage the public to avoid large crowds during the coronavirus outbreak.
Leah Rudder with Laurel County Public Library said the situation changes from day to day but the library board met on Monday to discuss the future of activities at their facility.
"As of now, the library is closed to the public until March 30," Rudder said. "Activities have either been postponed or rescheduled but the staff is here working and we have the drive-through available for people to drop off books."
Rudder added that the public can utilize their online services such as placing orders for materials and then picking them up at the drive-through window.
"We are not imposing any fines right now, so if you have materials that you haven't returned, you can do so without penalty," she said.
Laurel County Public Library is keeping their phone lines and online chat services open to continue to assist their customers during this time.
Rudder released the following statement on their Facebook page to inform the public of the library policies during this time:
"In cooperation with state and local efforts to minimize the spread of the COVID-19, the Laurel County Public Library will be closed until March 30, 2020. We’ll continue to monitor and re-evaluate over the upcoming days.
Please understand that this decision was not an easy one, as we know the Library is a huge part of our community. We are one in a very large number of libraries across the Commonwealth that are doing their part by temporarily closing their doors.
The Library has up to 10,000 patrons visiting each month, and that number drastically increases when school is closed. In addition to this, the Library has a circulation rate that can reach 30,000 items per month. Given these facts, the Board of Trustees, along with myself, feel that closing the Library temporarily will allow for us to do our part regarding separation and social distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our community.
We’re actively working on additional methods that will allow the Library to continue providing the excellent services our patrons expect. Keep an eye on our website and our social media as we make these methods available in the upcoming days.
If you haven't already tried our digital media collection, we couldn't think of a better time to start. We've increased the download limits to 15 items per service which means you could check out up to 75 items in total! All you need is your library card or a digital library card to get started.
Another way we're making the library available to patrons is offering a Drive-Thru Pickup Service. Patrons can either go online or call and place hold requests, then drive through to our window located beside the book drop and pick up items. In addition, we've also increased our hold limit from 3 items to 10.
We ask everyone to not feel compelled to return the items that you already have checked out. No fines will be accrued if you decide to wait and return items until the Library re-opens. However, if you want to return the items that you have checked out, bring them to the outside book drop and please don't hand them directly to a staff member.
All items that are returned will be cleaned with hospital-grade sanitation cleaners and placed in quarantine for 96 hours. During this time, our staff is sanitizing all surfaces of the library to ensure that we’ll be ready to re-open with a safe environment.
Staff will be available by phone and our online chat service via our website to answer questions regarding how to register for a digital library card and how to utilize our online digital collection."
The Corbin Public Library posted the following statement on their Facebook page regarding their services:
"Due to the current situation with COVID-19, the library will be closing to the public until further notice, effective Monday March 16th. We will continue evaluating the situation and plan to reopen for normal services as soon as possible.
• All books and movies checked out since Feb. 28 have been renewed until April 13, and no fines will be charged until then on any previously checked out items.
• Library programs will be canceled until April 13. Many of the programs, such as our Fancy Nancy Tea Party, are planned to be rescheduled to a future date.
• You can continue to return your books and movies to our drop box located on the side of our building facing the large parking lot. We have anti-viral cleaning processes in place for library items, please do not attempt to clean them yourself or you may risk damaging them.
• We will still be taking calls, replying to voicemails, Facebook messenger, texts, and e-mails. We encourage you to use our digital collections, if you have any questions or run into any problems, please let us know.
• Please check back for any and all updates. We will also be curating a list of online resources, such as the Oliver Jeffers online story time that was posted earlier."
The Whitley County Library released this statement regarding their services:
"With the health and safety of our community, patrons, and staff in mind, the Whitley County Public Library will be closed until March 30. All due dates on checked out items have been extended, so there is no need to make a trip out to return them now. We will continue to monitor the ongoing COVID-19 situation, and resume normal library services as soon as it is safe to do so.
All of our digital resources will remain available. If you need help getting set up to use OverDrive, RBDigital, or Freegal Music, email us at whitleylib@gmail.com or contact us through our social media."
The Knox County Public Library closed on Friday, March 13 at 5 p.m. in response to the Coronavirus pandemic and recommendations from state and federal officials. It will remain closed until April 13, said Lana Hale, director. She added that the library is closed to the public, but staff is working to sanitize and update their technology programs during this time. All outreach programs, such as the Bookmobile, are not operating but books are being stocked in the several free libraries in the community.
"We are practicing the social distancing, even among our staff here," Hale said. "The services we are offering include Overdrive, eBooks, audio books, movies and three music downloads on Freegal and rocket languages where you can learn a foreign language. We have stopped all programming but we will have staff here to answer phones and answer reference questions. "
Although the Knox County Public Library does not have a drive-through window to conduct book checkouts, their book drop sites are open for those wishing to return books. She did add, however, that those not able or wishing to return any overdue books need not worry, as fines on late materials have been suspended and patrons will not be fined for late returns. Hale said the April 13 closure date may change as the COVID-19 crisis changes, but that she hoped the library can open sooner.
"We do not have a drive-through window here but we are looking at possibly having curbside service," she said. "We are mirroring the school dismissals and trying to protect everybody."
