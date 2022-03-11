Officials with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources will lead a public forum at 6 p.m. March 14 in London, about the various fisheries of Laurel River Lake.
“We routinely receive feedback about fisheries across the state and periodically hold public meetings to engage our stakeholders,” Fisheries Director Dave Dreves said. “This will be an opportunity for us to share data, answer anglers’ questions, and hear concerns.”
The department’s presentation will include information about recent fish population data, angler surveys, and other information about Laurel River Lake. Officials will field questions and hear any concerns the public may have on these topics.
The meeting will be at the Laurel County Cooperative Extension Office at 200 County Extension Road in London, Kentucky. It will conclude at 8 p.m. (EST).
Interested members of the public are invited to attend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.