WILLIAMSBURG — The public is being advised to contact local law enforcement if they have seen this man as he is a murder suspect. Edwin Lee Bland Jr. is connected to a homicide that occurred in Indiana and is considered armed and dangerous. He was last seen at Wendy’s in Williamsburg at 1 a.m. Monday.
Any pertinent information would be appreciated.
Suspect info:
Male
5’11
165 lbs
Brown hair
Brown eyes
Please call Whitley County Dispatch at (606) 549-6017 with any information regarding this matter or any local law enforcement agency.

