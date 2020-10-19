breaking featured
Public assistance asked in locating murder suspect
WILLIAMSBURG — The public is being advised to contact local law enforcement if they have seen this man as he is a murder suspect. Edwin Lee Bland Jr. is connected to a homicide that occurred in Indiana and is considered armed and dangerous. He was last seen at Wendy’s in Williamsburg at 1 a.m. Monday.
Any pertinent information would be appreciated.
Suspect info:
Male
5’11
165 lbs
Brown hair
Brown eyes
Please call Whitley County Dispatch at (606) 549-6017 with any information regarding this matter or any local law enforcement agency.
React to this story:
Tags
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Jimmy Johns, age 77, passed away at his home in Corbin, KY on Monday October 12, 2020. He was born in Harlan County, Kentucky and was a retired truck driver before going on to serve as a Laurel County Deputy. Jimmy loved his family especially his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by hi…
Melvin Jay Kerr, age 63, of Corbin, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington. He was preceded in death by his father, James Herman Kerr; Brother, James Ray Kerr; and daughter, Wendy Marie Kerr. Melvin worked as a custodian at the EKU Corbin Campus and loved…
Most Popular
Articles
- Corbin man charged with sodomy, incest, sexual abuse enters Alford plea
- Corbin woman shares breast cancer story to remind people that faith is important
- Whitley County Health Department advises public of possible COVID-19 exposure at Wendy's in Williamsburg
- Whitley County Health Department advises public of possible COVID-19 exposure at Domino's
- Four COVID-19 related deaths reported in Whitley
- London responds to Corbin's annexation lawsuit
- McConnell announces $15,050,000 BUILD Grant for Corbin
- PROFILE: Growing downtown business a top platform for Weaver
- City receives check for payment of parking lot at corner of Sycamore, 3rd streets
- Corbin limiting athletic events to parents only
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.